John Cooper, a Middle Tennessee native, has served as an at large Metro Council member since 2015.

During his time with the Metro Council, Cooper has focused on issue’s around Metro’s use of public resources, helped save Ft. Negley Park and helped raise public awareness about a previously proposed multi-billion dollar transit plan.

He has also served on several Metro Council committees and serves on the Greenways Commission and the Leadership Council for Nashville’s After-Zone Alliance, which supports after-school learning in public schools.

Cooper received his MBA from Vanderbilt University and has developed more than one million square feet of commercial real estate. He also founded Happy ReTales, which has provided $500,000 to local animal charities.

Cooper and his wife Laura have three teen sons.

To learn more about John Cooper, visit his website.