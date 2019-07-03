David Briley became the eighth mayor of Nashville on March 6, 2018, after being elected as the city’s vice mayor in September 2015.

Briley, a Nashville native, is the grandson of Beverly Briley, who was the first mayor of Metropolitan Government of Nashville and Davidson County.

As a child, Briley attended Glendale Elementary School, Lipscomb Middle School and Montgomery Bell Academy before attending Georgetown University where he earned his bachelor’s degree.

After college graduation, Briley spent time in Latin America where he volunteered as a teacher and became fluent in Spanish. He later completed his Juris Doctorate at Golden Gate University in San Francisco, California.

Before taking over as Nashville’s mayor in 2018, Briley was a practicing attorney.

Briley was elected to serve as an At-Large Metro Council Member for Davidson County from 1999 to 2007. He also was the vice-chair of the Budget and Finance Committee, and also held seats on the Personnel, Public Information, Human Relations and Housing Committee, the Traffic and Parking Committee and the Greenways Committee.

Mayor Briley and his wife Jodie have one child, a son named Sam.

