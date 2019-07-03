Born in the rural South, mayoral candidate Carol Swain was one of 12 children, and grew up in what she calls “extreme poverty.”

She was born in Bedford, Virginia, and lived in a tiny two-room shack that didn’t have running water.

She dropped out of school after eighth grade and got married when she was just 16-years-old before she ultimately went on to get a job outside of the home.

After working as a door-to-door salesperson, a factory worker, a nurse’s aide and a library assistant, she decided to go back to school and get her GED before earning five college degrees.

Dr. Swain ultimately became a professor at the prestigious Princeton University and Vanderbilt University in Nashville.

She says she is a mayoral candidate who “believes in a city that works for all people, regardless of race, gender or income…”

Swain has three children.

For more information on Dr. Carol Swain, visit her website.