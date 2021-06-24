Nashville 4th of July 2021

Skip to content
WKRN News 2
Nashville
86°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Tennessee News
Crime Tracker
Nashville Homicide Tracker 2021
Tennessee Politics
Nashville 2021
Kentucky
Search for Summer Wells
COVID-19 Pandemic
News 2 Poll Question
Washington D.C. Bureau
National
Baby Joe Case
Special Reports
WKRN Mobile Apps
Lists & Rankings
Tennessee 225
Nashville Zoo
Unsolved Tennessee
Broadway in Nashville
Breaking News Alerts
Top Stories
Police: Man randomly shot at 4 people in Gallatin park before fatally shooting himself
Major crash backs up traffic on I-40 in Putnam County
Unvaccinated people now account for nearly all COVID deaths in US
Tennessee releases men’s basketball nonconference schedule, arena to be at full capacity
Weather
Current Conditions
Forecast
Radar
Weather Alerts
Nashville Average Temperature by Month
Clarksville Weather
Murfreesboro Weather
Closings & Delays
Allergy Report
Severe Weather Resources Guide
Fisherman’s Forecast
Stormtracker Visits
Nashville Weather Cameras
Weather Authority University
Meaghan’s Morning View
Traffic
Watch
Live Newscasts
Watch Live Event Coverage
Latest Video
TV & Streaming Schedule
ABC News
Newsmaker
This Week with Bob Mueller
Take-2
Newsfeed Now
News 2 Plus
Nashville Zoo Nursery Cam
Newsletters
Sports
Tennessee Titans
Nashville Predators
College
Sports Digital Extra
Making Us Proud
Top Stories
Tennessee releases men’s basketball nonconference schedule, arena to be at full capacity
Top Stories
Tennessee dismisses quarterback Kaidon Salter following drug arrest
Top Stories
Vandy scores on wild pitch in 9th, beats Stanford 6-5 at CWS
NFL Combine on the move in 2023
Sports Extra Daily with Kayla Anderson and Cory Curtis: 6.23.21
Video
Vanderbilt outfielder Bradfield Jr. named to Gold Glove team
Community
2 Gives Back
Educator Of The Week
2021 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Make-A-Wish Wednesdays
Virtual Weather Authority University
Davis Nolan’s Fishing Funtacular
Community Calendar
National Anthem
Tennessee Lottery
Petpalooza
Take a Titan 2 School
BestReviews
Perfect Health/Home
Perfect Home
Perfect Health
More
Newsletters
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Jobs at WKRN
Our History
Contests
Report It
Download our News app
Download our Weather app
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Nashville 4th of July 2021
Tennessee's Best: Lists & Rankings
Most popular boy names in the 70s in Tennessee
Most valuable crops grown in Tennessee
Counties with the most college graduates in Tennessee
Where people in Nashville are moving to most
Best counties to retire to in Tennessee
Report: Nashville drivers rank 14th best in the nation
Video
Most rural counties in Tennessee
4th of July fireworks, events around Middle Tennessee
15 newly added movies you can stream right now
Counties with the lowest home prices in Tennessee
More Rankings
Trending Stories
What happened to 5-year-old Summer Wells? What we know one week since she went missing
Gallery
Woman charged with attacking convenience store worker with crowbar on Broadway
Video
Police: Man randomly shot at 4 people in Gallatin park before fatally shooting himself
Major crash backs up traffic on I-40 in Putnam County
Wing of Miami-area condo collapses; Many feared dead
Video
Don't Miss
Police: Man randomly shot at 4 people in Gallatin park before fatally shooting himself
Major crash backs up traffic on I-40 in Putnam County
Unvaccinated people now account for nearly all COVID deaths in US
Tennessee releases men’s basketball nonconference schedule, arena to be at full capacity
Rudy Giuliani’s law license suspended in New York
Middle Tennessee hospitals experiencing nursing shortages
Video
Tennessee dismisses quarterback Kaidon Salter following drug arrest