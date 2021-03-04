Because of the pandemic, there are 230 Middle Tennessee children right now with critical illnesses waiting on their wishes. Make-A-Wish needs your help as together we can make wishes come true.

When a wish comes true it creates strength, hope, and transformation in a child and in their community. Research shows a wish can give kids the strength to fight against and even overcome a critical illness.

A wish renews hope, uplifts spirits, and encourages the belief in the impossible. And a wish forever transforms the lives of children, their families, and entire communities by uniting them in these life-changing experiences.

Any amount you can give to help fund the wish of a critically ill child here in Middle Tennessee will change the life of that child forever.

To learn more about Make-A-Wish click here