NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)–It’s National Tattoo Story day Friday and it just so happens the Nashville Tattoo Festival is kicking off another year today!

Local On 2 hosts Laura and Larissa caught up with the festival producers to chat more about the event. The event brings together several of the worlds best tattoo artists including cosmetic artists, and Ink Masters contestants.

Not just excited about seeing tattoo art? The festival also includes side shows featuring Ringling Brothers star James Maltman and sword swallower Chris Steele from Captain and Maybelle, who was also featured on Ripley’s Believe It Or Not! and America’s Got Talent. And on the show Captain even demonstrated a live sword swallowing act!

The festival is September 16-18th at Music City Center. Ticket information and more event details can be found on their website.