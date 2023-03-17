Tons of St. Patrick’s Day celebrations taking place all weekend, here’s just a few that stuck out to me include!

Friday

The Lucky Stache Bash is going on all day and night! The longest running and largest St. Patrick’s Day block party in Nashville! 4 stages, live performances, DJ’s, food, drinks..the whole thing! Hot 106.7 will be on-site with our very own Alex Angelo in the mix! It’s all going down at Tin Roof on Demonbreun and the party starts at 3pm, so ditch work early and meet us there!

Here’s another pic you didn’t ask for…here’s Kevin Federline and I hanging out at last year’s event. He’s actually a really cool dude and we stay in touch now. True story.

Joe Breezy and Kevin Federline. Credit: Joe Breezy, WKRN



Von St. Patrick’s Day at Von Elrod’s is going on as we speak! Green beer, food specials and live music. Von Elrod’s in Germantown in Nashville until 8pm.

Saturday

St. Patrick’s Day Parade in East Nashville. Starts at 10am at Five Points in East Nash. True Irish celebration with traditional Celtic music and more! Bring the family, it’s free!

Preds vs. Winnipeg Jets at Bridgestone. It’s a day game so get ready, because those are so much fun! Puck drops at 1pm!

The Dinner Detective Murder Mystery Dinner Show at the Franklin Marriott. A few tickets left so get them while you can. It all starts at 6pm.

Sunday

Nick Cannon is live at the Municipal Auditorium. He’s hosting the event with live musical performances by 24kGoldn and more! Show starts at 6:30.

Music News & Hot Gossip

U2 released a new album this week! Well, sort of. They released their “Songs of Surrender” which is a new acoustic and re-imagined songs from their catalog.

Former boy band and now Rock and Man Band, All Time Low released a new single called, “Tell Me I’m Alive”.

The city of Glendale, Arizona is temporarily changing their name to Taylor Swift. Yes, the name of the city will be Taylor Swift. She’s kicking off her tour there tonight so the Glendale Mayor is all in. Clearly he’s a big Swiftie and who can blame him? Which reminds me, Taylor’s tour will be at Nissan Stadium May 5th, 6th and 7th…I heard we have tickets to give away starting in a few weeks? Spread the word and we’ll keep you posted!

Hollywood lady legend Heather Locklear is planning a big comeback! We remember her from so many soap operas, movies, Melrose Place, her drama with Tommy Lee..the whole thing! My source said, “Heather has put her health above all else these past couple of years. Her ultimate goal is to get back out there and do what she does best!” Good for her! Who doesn’t love a good comeback! You go Heather!

More Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez rumors are swirling…apparently, Justin love bombed Selena Gomez right up until his wedding day with Hailey! Calling and texting her about how much he loved her! What?? Him and Hailey were together for years prior to that. Not cool, Justin..not cool! Larissa and Laura…if you’re Hailey and you just found this out. Does this change anything? Let’s discuss!