Here in Music City, there’s a long list of top acts coming to town to perform almost every weekend. Hot 106.7 radio host Joe Breezy stops by Local On 2 to share ‘What’s Hot’ this weekend for all the music lovers!

Friday, Oct. 14

Jason Aldean – Rock N Roll Cowboy Tour – Bridgestone Arena.

Friday through Sunday:

Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit – Ryman Auditorium starting at 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 15

The Head And The Heart– Every Shade of Blue Tour 2022 – Ascend Amphitheater starting at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 16

Stevie Nicks – Ascend Amphitheater starting at 8 p.m.

Post Malone – The Twelve Carat Tour – Bridgestone Arena starting at 8 p.m.