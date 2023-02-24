NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)–Hot 106.7 radio host Joe Breezy is back in studio and he’s got a great list of events to check out this weekend, plus some really great celebrity gossip!

Friday, February 24

Tedeschi Trucks Band will be performing at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville at 8 p.m.

Billy Strings at Bridgestone Arena at 7 p.m.

Nashville Wine Auction Presents…Pairings: Nashville’s Ultimate Wine & Food Weekend. Available at various locations starting at 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, February 25

Piano Performances in the Mansion at Cheekwood from 12pm-2pm

Music News & Hot Gossip

Guns N’ Roses announced a world tour. They’ll be at Geodis Park in Nashville on August 26th.

Selena Gomez is once again the most followed person on Instagram, beating out Kendall Jenner. She then ended Kendal by posting that Bella Hadid is her girl crush!

Ed Sheeran, who will be performing at Nissan Stadium in July announced that he’s been cast as a homeless drug addict in a new action comedy called ”Sumotherhood”. Sounds so wholesome! Ed and I (Joe) have become buddies through the years. Fun fact: He loves Nashville and considers it his second home. Every time he’s here he gets a new tattoo. Maybe he should get a Local On 2 tattoo next time in studio!

Kelsea Ballerini and her ex-husband Morgan Evans have been going through it. Putting each other on blast in Podcasts, on Twitter, the whole thing. I’m not trying to speak on it too much because they live here and I see them out sometimes, but Kelsea did finally confirm that her and Chase Stokes from Outer Banks are officially dating and she’s the one who slid into his DM’s! Go Kelsea!

I heard that Cher is planning to elope with her 37 year old boyfriend Alexander Edwards. She is 76. A source says her children are mad at her plans to marry a younger man. They think he’s playing her to cash in on her power and influence in the music industry. She’s saying it’s her business who she dates and she’ll make her own decisions, but the warning signs are there for everyone to see.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively may be having marital issues! My source told me “During Blake’s pregnancy, Ryan promised more than once to scale back his many work commitments and be more hands-on with the kids. But his promises have fallen short. They love each other very much but something’s got to give.

