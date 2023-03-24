Friday

John Mayer – Solo Tour – Bridgestone Arena, show starts at 8pm. Just him and his guitar…all acoustic. First time he’s done a tour like this. 20 years in the making!

Saturday

Preds vs Seattle Kraken at Bridgestone. It’s a day game so the puck drops at 1pm. Danielle and I will be there for the festivities! Go Preds!

Jo Koy at the Ryman. Show starts at 7:30pm. Him and Chelsea Handler famously dated for years and split up just a few months ago. I’m sure we’ll find out more juicy details during his comedy set about this!

Joe and the ‘JOE-nas’ brothers

Music News & Hot Gossip

Ed Sheeran released a new single today, called “Eyes Wide Closed”. Expect that to be the lead single off his new album that comes out May 5th. Also, he just revealed the name of his second child. He and his wife, Cherry, named their daughter Jupiter! Congrats to Ed, Cherry and their little family!

Gwyneth Paltrow went on trial this week. This is from an alleged “hit and run while skiing” collision that she was a part of in 2016. The victim is suing her $300,000 saying that she collided with him and he suffered brain damage on a beginners run. Gwyneth is counter-suing for $1 and attorney fees. I’ll let you know how it plays out

Joe Jonas rescued a fallen fan! The Jonas Brothers were performing last week in NYC and Joe was signing autographs after the show. One of his fans was reaching over a balcony that was on top of him and fell to the ground during the rush. Witnesses say that Joe helped catch the girl and absorbed some of the impact before she hit the ground. Thankfully, she was okay and of course Joe, being the gentleman that he is…posed with the fan for a photo before meeting his wife Sofie Turner for dinner. Breezy’s Unpopular opinion: Fortunately the fan was not injured…however, did she just do that in order to cut in line and get a picture with him? Smart and dangerous is a great combo! But we’ll never know!

P.S. Here’s a pic you didn’t ask for of The Jonas Brothers and I hanging backstage last time they were in Nashville. Caption this….”Joe-Bros Assemble!” Get it? Get it? I crack myself up. Ha!

As if we needed another reason to love Taylor Swift! She made good on a promise she made to a young fan five years ago. Isabella McCune was 8 years old when she suffered burns over 65 percent of her body and missed Taylor’s Reputation Tour. Taylor visited her at the hospital back then and promised to make it up to her. Isabella, now 13, was surprised with tickets to the Eras Tour. Go Taylor!