NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Local on 2) — The weekend is in full bloom in Music City!

Saturday (April 15)

Nashville Cherry Blossom Festival on the front lawn of the Metro Courthouse at the Nashville Public Square. Family friend celebration of spring and Japanese culture. It’s a free event!

Luke Combs World Tour at Nissan Stadium. The show starts at 6 p.m.

Pop 2000 Tour starring O-Town, Ryan Cabrera, & LFO. Hosted by Chris Kirkpatrick of ‘N Sync. Skydeck on Broadway. Show starts at 7 p.m. Danielle and I are close friends with Chris and his wife Karly and we’ll all be at the show! Come out and have some fun with us! Shout out to their son Nash and Jojo their puppy!

The Kirkpatrick family

Music News & Hot Gossip

Kim Kardashian will star in season 12 of American Horror Story. Emma Roberts is also returning to the show. The plot and storyline are being kept a secret, as is Kim’s role.

Contrary to mixed reports, Tom Brady and Reese Witherspoon are NOT dating. They’re just friends, newly divorced, and both extremely rich. Good for them! LOL!

The big news that I’m sure you’re aware of is that Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn broke up after 6 years of dating.

Let’s dive into this…

They said it’s because of personality differences. From what I heard, Joe couldn’t handle her level of fame and it was mostly Taylor’s decision. She does want to remain friends and they broke up respectfully. She cried during her performance of “Champagne Problems” which there’s obviously an emotional connection there.

She went to dinner in NYC with her friend and Producer, Jack Antonoff, and wore $700 jeans with a butterfly on them—a symbol of rebirth. She’s also been wearing different t-shirts—her latest, when you add up the letters on her shirt that are red (Taylor’s favorite color) you get “Speak Now”…(Taylor’s version) so Swifties are convinced that her next album and new music is on the way.

Get all of that? Of course you did! 😊