Friday
- Sam Hunt at the Ryman. Show starts at 8pm (See attached pic and I have a short funny story about when Danielle and I met him)
Friday-Sunday
- 2023 SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament at Bridgestone Arena. Various teams and tip-off times
Saturday
- Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day early at the Shamrock Stumble Bar Crawl! It starts at Kung Fu Saloon in Nashville. 12pm-8pm
Music News & Hot Gossip
- Pilgrimage Festival for 2023 got announced and check out this lineup! Headlining, The Lumineers, The Black Crowes, Zach Bryan, Ashley McBryde and more! September 23rd & 24th at The Park at Harlinsdale in Franklin! Tickets are on sale now!
- Just announced…Love Rising! A LGBTQ+ Benefit Concert at Bridgestone! Benefiting for the Tennessee Equality Project. Starring Hayley Williams from Paramore, Hozier, Maren Morris and Brothers Osborne! Tickets went on sale last Wednesday. Get them while you can!
- Also announced the 2023 CMT Award Nominations! Lainey Wilson is leading the noms. Cody Johnson, Jelly Roll and Kane Brown follow with 3 nominations. Hosted by Kane Brown and Kelsea Ballerini. It airs live on April 2nd.
- Nashville’s very own Miley Cyrus released her new album called, “Endless Summer Vacation”. She divided the album into 2 parts “AM” and “PM”. It captures the buzz and energy of the morning with the fun and spark of the night time.
- Nick Cannon will be hosting a new game show called, “Who’s Gonna Have My Baby?” No seriously, I’m not joking. Contestants are going to compete in different challenges and the winner will have his baby. It’ll be hosted by Kevin Hart and will air on E! later in the Spring. Nick Cannon currently has 11 children with 6 different women currently.