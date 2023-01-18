NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)– Looking for a great Nashville restaurant with delicious home cooking including chicken? Waldo’s Chicken & Beer is one of our favorite places and top picks for you!

Waldo’s started in Nashville’s Germantown neighborhood and now have a total of four locations throughout Nashville and Franklin.

“Everything from our white beans coleslaw, mac and cheese… Everything we make is made in house, every day,” said Culinary Director Leigh Kingsbery on Local On 2.

Kingsbery works on anything from crafting the menu and creating recipes to designing kitchens. And Waldo’s is not only a great place for chicken, but fun and delicious dishes perfect for game days and enjoying a local beer.

Check out their signature Rotisserie Scratch Salad recipe below to try out at home or stop by one of their locations to order today!

Rotisserie Scratch Salad Recipe: