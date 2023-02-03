NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)–Be a tourist in your own city this Valentine’s Day with a list of cute and fun activities to do this year!

Christy Hunter with PhotoWalk Nashville hosts interactive photoshoots with a tour experience, showing guests all the hot spots in Nashville for the best photos. On Local On 2, Hunter offered some of the best local ideas to do this year.

The first idea she recommended is taking a local food tour together. WalkEatNashville is a fun way to try local spots and learn about our food scene. Listen to live music together! Since it’s Music City, Hunter also recommends going to a new venue you haven’t been to before, such as Rudy’s Jazz Club, The Bluebird, Dueling Pianos Lounge, and Sid Golds’.

And lastly, she of course recommends doing a photoshoot tour together! Photowalk Nashville has a special romantic couples experience. In studio, Christy demonstrates some great casual poses with models Justin and Jess Redmon, a married couple who own and operate Apple and Anchor Designs.

Go check out Photowalk Nashville and book your holiday plans with your partner in time this year!

