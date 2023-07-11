NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Nashville Farmers’ Market is gathering the community far and wide for the Tomat-O-Rama Festival on Saturday, July 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Courtney Cotton, from Nashville Farmers’ Market, provided a yummy recipe on Local On 2.

(Credit: Nashville Farmers’ Market)

Farmers’ Market Tomato Avocado Corn Salad with Basil and Burrata

The tomato avocado corn salad with basil and burrata is a fresh and colorful salad that can be eaten as a light dinner or paired with grilled chicken or salmon for a heartier meal.

Skill level: Easy

Easy Servings: 4

4 Prep time: 15 minutes

15 minutes Total time: 20 minutes

Ingredients

1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil

4T lemon juice + zest of 1 lemon (about 2 large lemons total)

1 fresh garlic clove, grated or finely minced

2 lbs tomatoes, roughly chopped

4 ears of cooked fresh corn, cut off the cob

2 avocados, chopped

8 oz. fresh burrata

2 cups chopped fresh basil

1/4 cup minced fresh chives

salt and pepper to taste (optional)

Instructions

1. Whisk together the lemon juice, garlic and olive oil, set aside.

2. In a large bowl, gently combine the tomatoes, corn, avocado and red onion.

3. Place the burrata on top.

4. Drizzle the lemon olive oil mixture over the salad.

5. Sprinkle fresh basil and chives and serve immediately.