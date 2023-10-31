NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville’s very own improv comedy festival is back! The 7th Annual Third Coast Improv Fest is ready to make you laugh for a good cause.

This year’s lineup is the largest in the festival’s history with 40+ groups—comprised of nearly 200 improvisers from across the country—set to perform.

Proceeds from the Third Coast Improv Fest are donated to Unscripted, the nonprofit organization of the Third Coast community.

In addition to shows, several workshops, hosted by some of the top instructors in comedy, are taking place during the festival. You can sign up for workshops here.

There is also a Lunch and Learn panel with Unscripted on Saturday. This year’s topic: The Black improviser experience in a predominately white space.

When: November 2-4, 2023

November 2-4, 2023 Where: Third Coast Comedy Club – Nashville, TN

Third Coast Comedy Club – Nashville, TN Tickets: You can get a pass for the entire festival, or even daily and block passes. Learn more about ticket options here.

What can you expect from an improv show?

“It’s all made up on the spot and the audience is a huge part of it—it’s a collaborative experience,” said Luke Watson, founder, and co-producer of the festival. “You’re getting to create that moment in the spot that doesn’t last forever and will never be seen again so it’s a rush.”

Watson, along with Jack Stell, Friends of Unscripted (FUN) Chair, joined Local on 2 Monday to discuss the festival and the art of improvised comedy.

“Call it building sandcastles, you build something beautiful and it washes away instantly,” said Stell.

If you’ve ever been curious about improv comedy, Watson and Stell discuss how the fundamentals of the form can help you off the stage just as much as on the stage in the clip above.

If you want to learn more about this year’s Third Coast Improv Fest, click here. If you’re interested in learning more about improv classes at Third Coast, click here. To learn more about Unscripted and how you can get involved in the program, click here.