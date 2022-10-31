NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Get ready to laugh this week as the Third Coast Improv Fest returns for the first time since 2019.

The festival was canceled the past two years due to COVID-19, but the team at Third Coast has been working to make the return a memorable one.

Over the course of the three-day event (Nov. 3-5, 2022), more than 130 improvisers will take the stage. It’s not just groups from Nashville, troupes from all across North America are participating.

Proceeds for the Third Coast Improv Fest go to benefit Unscripted, the nonprofit organization of the Third Coast community.

In addition to shows, you can take workshops hosted by improvisers from around the country.

Third Coast Improv Fest Details

When: November 3-5, 2022

November 3-5, 2022 Where: Third Coast Comedy Club – Nashville, TN

Third Coast Comedy Club – Nashville, TN Tickets: You can get a pass for the entire festival, or even daily and block passes. Learn more about ticket options here.

Yes, And

“One of the basic principles of improv comedy is ‘Yes, and’ so taking something and just adding on to it,” said Luke Watson, founder, and co-producer of the festival.

Watson, along with fellow co-producer Kim Herrmann, joined Local on 2 Monday to discuss the festival, and also play a popular improv game with hosts Larissa Wohl and Laura Schweizer. Check out the clip above to see a round of “reminiscing.” And to learn more about the Third Coast Improv Fest, click here.