NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — If you’ve been hearing sweet sounds coming from The Dutch Nashville, situated inside the W Hotel, that’s because Social Hour has commenced!

They say it’s an enchanting experience with the perfect fusion of delectable dishes, handcrafted beverages, and captivating music.

Senior Chef de Cuisine Levi Raines joined Local On 2 on Tuesday and shared a recipe for one of the snacks featured on The Dutch Nashville’s Supper menu — Crab-Stuffed Deviled Eggs.

Crab-Stuffed Deviled Eggs featured at The Dutch Nashville, created by Chefs Andrew Carmellini & Levi Raines. (Credit: The Dutch Nashville)

Crab-Stuffed Deviled Eggs

Ingredients:

For the crab-stuffed deviled eggs:

6 whole eggs, extra large

⅓ cup kewpie mayo

2 tsp Dijon mustard

2 tsp lemon juice

2 tsp hot sauce

1 oz lump crab meat

¼ tsp fish sauce

¼ tsp salt

To finish the dish:

1 oz lump crab meat

1 tbsp chives, thinly sliced

1 tsp smoked paprika

1 whole serrano pepper, thinly sliced

Method

To hard-boil the eggs:

Bring a small pot of water to boil over high heat. Using a sieve, gently lower whole eggs into

the boiling water. Reduce heat to a low simmer and cook for 12 minutes. When the eggs have

finished cooking, carefully transfer them to a bowl of ice water with the sieve and allow to chill

for 5 minutes.

To prepare the eggs:

Once cool, peel the shells, keeping the eggs intact. Rinse the peeled eggs in ice water, then trim

a thin slice off the top and bottom of the egg whites so they will have a flat surface to stand on.

Cut the eggs in half widthwise then scoop out the yolks and set aside in a sieve over a mixing

bowl. Rinse the remaining egg whites in ice water to remove any leftover yolk. Place face down

to drain on a paper towel and set aside.

To prepare the filling:

Press the egg yolks through the sieve into the mixing bowl using a rubber spatula. Add in the

remaining filling ingredients, mix well, and transfer to a piping or ziplock bag.

To assemble:

Flip over your egg whites and assemble on the paper towel. Cut ¼ inch off the tip of the piping

or ziplock bag and pipe your filling evenly into each half. Top with the remaining crab meat, a

dusting of paprika, and sliced chives, then garnish with a thin slice of serrano pepper. Transfer

to a serving dish and enjoy.