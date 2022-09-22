NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A line of nurses, doctors, family members and a chaplain stood in a hospital hallway as a beautiful bride walked down the ‘aisle’ to say “I do”.

Bride and groom, Kaitlyn and Jared, got married at TriStar Centennial Medical Center earlier this week. The happy couple decided to hold their nuptials at the hospital after the bride’s mother, Janet, became ill.

TriStar said in an Instagram post the couple’s actual wedding day is a couple of weeks away but that the bride wanted to still celebrate with her mother able to witness them say their vows.

Local On 2 celebrated their story “On A Good Note” segment Friday and wished Janet and her family good health.

Check out more heart-warming stories from Local On 2 here!