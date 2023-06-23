NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Sunscreen is an important tool to help protect your skin, especially during the blistering hot summer months. But another important way you can help protect yourself—your diet.

Functional Nutrition Counselor, Lori Zabka, stopped by Local on 2 to discuss how your diet affects your skin and the benefits of fruits, vegetables, and more. She also shared her recipe for Sunscreen Salad.

“We are not eating sunscreen,” Zabka joked.

Indeed, the recipe is not made up of SPF, nor is it a replacement for sunscreen, but rather a healthy salad to help you take a bite out of the summer heat. Below you will find the Sunscreen Salad recipe. You can also find more health and wellness tips from Zabka here.

Sunscreen Salad: Serves 2

Ingredients:

2-3 kinds of dark leafy greens for a total of 2 1/2 cups

1/2 cup broccoli sprouts

1/4 cup roasted beets

1/4 cup blueberries and/or strawberries

2 tbsp. thinly sliced red onions

1/4 cup combined pumpkin seeds, walnuts, and dried cranberries

3 oz. protein of choice

Dressing:

2 tbsp. olive oil

1 tbsp. apple cider vinegar

A dash of salt and pepper

a dash of crushed garlic

Whisk and pour over assembled salad and enjoy!