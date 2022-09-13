This post is sponsored by the Nashville Zoo.

NASHVILLE– Get up close with some of the coolest wildlife at the Nashville Zoo‘s fundraiser, Sunset Safari! Guest will experience tasteful dishes and beverages, and get to explore the Nashville zoo at night!

One of the zoo’s ambassador’s that will be on site to meet is Sasha, the Burmese pythons. She is a young python, about 11 and a half feet long and 75 pounds. Sasha is a great ambassador for the zoo, in addition to the infamous Chilean, Caribbean, and Greater flamingos who will also be at the event. During Sunset Safari, zoo educators and keepers will be available to interact with and teach people more about their wildlife residents.

Sunset Safari is the perfect nightlife meets wildlife social event, especially for the animal lovers in the group. Food and drink vendors will include local favorites such as Big Machine Distillery, Stateside Kitchen, Mission BBQ, Wilco Fusion Grill, Sweet Biscuit Company, and so many more!

The event is Saturday, September 17th from 7-11 p.m. To get your tickets, visit the Nashville Zoo’s website .

Want to check out more from Local On 2? Visit their web page and YouTube playlist for more local highlights!

This post is sponsored by the Nashville Zoo.