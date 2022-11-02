NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Looking for the perfect fall recipe that will compliment your meal, or be it’s own staple piece? Simply Sherri is back on Local On 2 today to share a seasonal favorite.
This week, we’re diving into a roasted pear and sweet potato recipe with candied pumpkin seeds. This dish is perfect for a Thanksgiving or Christmas family dinner or for any fall inspired occasion.
Check out her recipe below and her website for more healthy holiday recipes!
Ingredients
- 2 TBSP extra virgin olive oil
- 2 pears (very firm, cored and halved)
- 1 lb sweet potatoes, peeled and cut into 2-inch pieces
- 2 shallots, peeled and cut in half lengthwise
- 1/4 tsp sea salt
- 1/4 tsp fresh ground black pepper
- 1 head radicchio (cut in 8th’s)
- 2 heads butter lettuce (torn)
- 1 cup gorgonzola cheese (crumbled)
- 1/4 cup shelled pistachios
- 1 orange, peeled and segmented