NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Loveless Cafe spiced things up on Local On 2 with a festive fall recipe!
Christina Nash, Pastry Cafe at the Loveless Cafe, whipped up a batch of Pumpkin Spice Biscuits on the set. Viewers can also get spin-offs of Loveless classics and some of the restaurant classics in their cookbook, A Taste of the Loveless Cafe.
Ingredients
- 1 bag Loveless Cafe Biscuit Mix
- 2 2/3 cup Whole Buttermilk
- 1/2 cup + 1/8 cup Granulated Sugar
- 1 tablespoon + 1 teaspoon Pumpkin Pie Spice
- 1 tsp Vanilla
- Sweet Potato Butter (for topping)
Directions
- Add 1/2 cup Sugar and 1 tbsp Pumpkin Pie spice to Biscuit Mix and stir together in a large mixing bowl.
- Follow instructions on Biscuit Mix packaging, adding 1 tsp Vanilla to the Buttermilk.
- Just before baking, sprinkle 1/8 cup sugar and 1 teaspoon Pumpkin Pie spice over top of the biscuits.
- Serve with Sweet Potato Butter!