NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Loveless Cafe spiced things up on Local On 2 with a festive fall recipe!

Christina Nash, Pastry Cafe at the Loveless Cafe, whipped up a batch of Pumpkin Spice Biscuits on the set. Viewers can also get spin-offs of Loveless classics and some of the restaurant classics in their cookbook, A Taste of the Loveless Cafe.

Ingredients

1 bag Loveless Cafe Biscuit Mix

2 2/3 cup Whole Buttermilk

1/2 cup + 1/8 cup Granulated Sugar

1 tablespoon + 1 teaspoon Pumpkin Pie Spice

1 tsp Vanilla

Sweet Potato Butter (for topping)

Directions