NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) –Marriage can be hard, especially if planning to have kids with someone who may be too scared to start a family. This theme is one of many tough topics in the upcoming independent film, “Unexpected”, produced by “Everyone Loves Raymond” and “The Middle” star Patricia Heaton.

Heaton produces the film alongside her husband David Hunt, who is also the director. “Unexpected” stars Anna Camp (“Pitch Perfect”), Joe Mazzello (“Bohemian Rhapsody”, “Jurassic Park”) and Neil Flynn (“The Middle”) centers around a happy, troubled couple Bob and Amy. Amy, turns her maternal instincts toward rescue animals and Bob–who’s not so thrilled about starting a family–turns to therapy.

The couple moves to a country house and befriends their handyman’s son and his girlfriend who are expecting a child. Bob and Amy, now eager to adopt, have a turn of events when things change in their plans as a soon-to-maybe be one big happy family.

“It’s about a couple getting through these struggles…It’s kind of this celebration on how we all are connected to each other. It’s a celebration of family, marriage and community. It’s really funny, and it’s really moving,” Heaton said on Local On 2.

“Unexpected” debut screening is at the Nashville Film Festival on Sunday, October 2nd at 12 p.m. CT at the Franklin Theatre in Franklin, TN. The festival runs September 29 to October 5th and takes place at multiple locations throughout the area. To get tickets and more information about the screening, visit nashfilmfest.org.