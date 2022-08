Don’t miss Local on 2, News 2’s new lifestyle show featuring all the hottest attractions and business around town, sites to see in Music City and Middle Tennessee. Hosts Laura Schweizer and Larissa Wohl will take you around town and immerse you in places that bring magic to the city.

Catch their first show, airing Monday, September 12 at 2 p.m. CT on News 2.

Check out their socials:

