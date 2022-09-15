NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Hearing loss affects millions of people, but what some may not know is that the cost of hearing aids can be pricey. News 2’s Meteorologist Meaghan Thomas has launched a non-profit dedicated to making the process of getting hearing tested and being fitted for a hearing aid easier.

The Heart of Hearing’s mission is to fundraise for those 20-45 years of age who cannot afford hearing aids and connect those who are hard of hearing with audiologists to make the process easier and reduce the stigma behind wearing hearing aids. Thomas has since written a book for kids to encourage them to wear their aids.

“I never understood that amount of people it was going to reach,” Thomas said. “By talking to all these moms and dads and them showing me their children with their hearing aids just warmed my heart, and that’s why I ended up writing this children’s book as well.”

Now, Thomas is expanding her reach in the jewelry industry and collaborating with Kendra Scott. The jeweler has created a line of both men’s and women’s pieces, including earrings, bracelets, necklaces, and more.

A portion of all Kendra Scott proceeds will be donated to the Heart of Hearing. (Credit Heart of Hearing)

From Thursday through Sunday, those buying online can enter the giveback code “GIVEBACK-COMBT” to support the organization. There will also be an event Saturday from 1-4 p.m. at the 5th + Broadway Kendra Scott location. 20% of all proceeds will go to the Heart of Hearing.