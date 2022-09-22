NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)– Nashville is no stranger to attracting different chefs and restaurants from all across the world. One in particular that is a feast to the eyes and has a fresh take on American cuisine is The Dutch.

Chef Andrew Carmellini is the mastermind behind the restaurant, located in downtown Nashville and The Gulch neighborhood. Carmellini brings a fresh take to traditional American dishes, with influences from Italian cuisines. And the rich colors and textures inside the restaurant make you feel even more excited to try everything on the menu.

So, what can you expect to try? Well, the chef isn’t shy to sprucing up dishes with unique ingredient combinations that brighten flavors. From buttermilk flapjacks and strawberry shortcake French toast, to Yucatán-style snapper and “AC’s Famous Fried Chicken”.

Chef Levi Raines with The Dutch stopped by Local On 2 Thursday to show us some of their most popular dishes, and even shared a recipe for their strawberry shortcake French toast! Check it out below and be sure to stop by The Dutch on your next trip to Nashville!

The Dutch’s Strawberry Shortcake French Toast recipe

By Chef Andrew Carmellini

Serves 5-6

Ingredients:

For the bread pudding custard:

8 eggs

2 ½ cups half and half

2 tsp dark rum

2 tsp vanilla

¼ tsp nutmeg

½ cup sugar

¼ tsp salt

For the strawberry syrup:

2 ½ cups strawberries

2 cups raspberries

2 cups maple syrup

¼ tsp salt

1 tsp lemon juice

For the mascarpone cream:

1 cup mascarpone

½ cup heavy cream

½ cup milk

2 tbsp honey

1 tsp vanilla extract

For the brown sugar crumb:

1 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 cup dark brown sugar

4 oz butter

To finish the dish:

½ loaf brioche (4-5 slices)

1 cup strawberries

1 sprig mint

Method:

To make the bread pudding custard:

Crack the eggs — make sure there are no shells in it. Add all of the ingredients to a bowl and mix until

it is well combined.



To make the strawberry syrup:

Using a knife, remove the stems from the strawberries. Add all of the ingredients to a blender. Blend on medium speed until well combined. Transfer the mixture to a pot (over medium heat) and bring to a boil. Pour the mixture into a heat-proof container and allow it to cool at room temperature. Refrigerate until ready to use.



To make the mascarpone cream:

Add all of the ingredients to a bowl and slowly whisk until soft peaks form..



To make the brown sugar crumb:

Preheat the oven to 350°F. Cut the butter into cubes and add all of the ingredients into a stand mixer.

Mix at medium speed until well combined. Place the mixture onto a parchment lined tray. Bake until

golden brown. Remove from the oven and let the crumb cool at room temperature.



To finish the dish:

Soak ½ inch slices of brioche in the bread pudding custard — make sure to cover both sides of the slices. Be careful not to oversoak to ensure the bread does not disintegrate. Heat a pan with olive oil or butter over medium heat. Add the coated bread to the pan and cook on both sides until golden brown. Chop 1 cup of strawberries and mix with the strawberry syrup. Place the French toast on a plate and top with strawberry syrup. Add a dollop of mascarpone cream and sprinkle the brown sugar crumb on top. Garnish with fresh mint and serve.