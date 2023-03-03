NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)–This swanky piano bar is a hidden gem in Nashville. Sid Gold’s Request Room is the best place for “cocktails, singing and fun” according to their owners.

Co-owner Kira had experience playing at various bars, but it wasn’t until her partner Glenn was leaving his job offshore that they pursued their dreams of opening their own piano bar.

“We quickly discovered that – we didn’t know anything. We didn’t know what we didn’t know what we didn’t know. Turns out drinking in bars does not qualify one to own and operate one,” said Kira.

That’s when they turned to a good friend with plenty of experience, Cowboy Keith Thompson, who previously took them to Sid Gold’s in Manhattan.

“And he said wait a minute, you want to open up a piano bar. Well we’re kind of toying with the idea, he said will Paul wants to open a Sid’s in Nashville and he’s looking for people to partner with. And we thought well – what are the odds of that. So here we are!” said Kira.

And fate took over, putting their Nashville location on the Music City map. And Kira says you don’t have to be a professional singer to book a night at their bar.

“We are the only live piano karaoke bar. It’s the only place you’re doing karaoke,” said Kira. “But this really is the most supportive room in town. It’s beautiful to see. Whether you’re up there singing like Celine Dion, or singing like Cooter Brown. You know the room is with you and it’s really lovely.”

Sid Gold’s in Nashville also hosts a show tunes open mic night, burlesque, and even private parties.

“One of the things I’ve loved to see local residents that are younger, come in and discover us and have an absolute blast. And when their parents come to town, they bring their parents because they know its something that they all are going to have fun at,” said Glenn.

It’s a sense of community that both of the co-owners really pride themselves on.

“I think the most beautiful thing in doing this is the community that we’ve been building, that’s developed here. And I just want to deepen that and strengthen that, and have this place be a home base for people,” said Kira.