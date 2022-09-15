NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There’s one hot spot in Nashville that’s putting the ‘legend’ in “Legendairy.” Legendairy Milkshake Bar is a family-owned and operated business that’s planning on expanding.

The business is located in the heart of downtown Nashville, with plans to open two more locations in Miami Beach and New Orleans.

Each month, Legendairy Milkshake Bar whips up specialty shakes—including a Halloween Spooky Shake line, launching October 1.

To make your own at home here’s some inspiration pictured from left to right. (Legendairy Milkshake Bar)

Shake It Up, Buttercup

Happy Tracks ice cream, peanut butter rim rolled in Reese’s pieces, chocolate, and peanut butter drizzle, whipped cream, topped with two Reese’s peanut butter cups.



Rolling in the Cookie Dough

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough ice cream, chocolate icing rim rolled in chocolate chips, chocolate sauce, cookie dough bites, whipped cream, topped with a giant chocolate chip cookie.



Death by Chocolate

Dutch Chocolate ice cream, chocolate icing rim rolled in chocolate sprinkles, chocolate sauce, chocolate chips, whipped cream, topped with a fudge brownie.



Campfire S’mores

Rocky Road ice cream, chocolate icing rim rolled in toasted mini marshmallows, chocolate and marshmallow sauce, graham cracker crumbs, whipped cream, topped with one jumbo roasted marshmallow