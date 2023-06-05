Students taking advantage of the partnership between McGuire Restaurant Group and Middle Tennessee State University are thriving: multiple student employees already graduated, and several more preparing to walk across the stage inside MTSU’s Murphy Center very soon.

Michael Johnson says he and his colleagues are reaching goals faster than they had ever imagined because of this unique partnership, forged in fall 2021, in which McGuire Restaurant Group pays 100% of a qualifying employee’s tuition at MTSU.

“I think I would have gotten a degree eventually, but without this deal, I don’t think I would have been able to be as aggressive,” said Johnson, who is an area supervisor for a group of six McDonald’s restaurants McGuire operates in Murfreesboro. “Maybe I would have stopped when I earned my associate degree, but even if I didn’t, I would have only been able to take a class at a time.”

Because of the financial boost, Johnson has progressed quickly through MTSU’s Applied Leadership Program in the University College with the help of their employer and the university’s Prior Learning Assessment course.

Using PLA, students leverage one of the biggest advantages MTSU can give to its adult students who are finishing their degrees.

With it, students convert their eligible prior work, training, and certifications into college credit and use up to 60 credits toward electives—all for the cost and time of a three-credit-hour course.

Johnson earned 47 hours, the equivalent of more than 14 classes—and far more than he expected when he signed up for the course.

“The class was actually eye-opening because I realized how much work I’d done at McDonald’s over the last 10 years,” said Johnson.

Johnson started with McDonald’s in 2011 and became a general manager with McGuire Restaurant Group four years later, quickly being promoted to director of training and development.

“People who haven’t worked in fast food don’t understand what all goes into it. We aren’t just flipping burgers. We go through a lot of leadership training, and it was interesting to have that experience,” he added.

Jonathan McGuire, the man behind the partnership and the owner/operator of McGuire Management Group, said the pact is already paying dividends with longtime employees and new members of their “McFamily.”

McGuire Management operates 20 McDonald’s restaurants in Tennessee: 10 in Murfreesboro, seven in Nashville/Antioch, and others in Columbia, Centerville, and White Bluff.

“At McGuire Management Group, we are committed to investing in our people,” McGuire said. “By providing our team the opportunity to complete their education, we are investing in their future and in our community’s future. It is our belief that this investment will pay dividends for generations to come, and we are proud to be able to provide this amazing benefit.”

Johnson said that McGuire has always been supportive, and this partnership is only the latest way he has shown he is committed to helping his employees grow and advance their careers.

“[Jonathon] has always said that this partnership is an investment for him because it’s an investment in [his employees],” Johnson said.

Nearly 40 McGuire employees are currently enrolled and taking classes at MTSU. Johnson said that he thinks his coworkers, especially the older adults, see how successful those in the program have been, and it’s influencing them to follow a similar path.

He added that the partnership wouldn’t be as successful without help from Dr. Peggy Carpenter, assistant dean of the University College.

“She is just the best,” Johnson said. “She helps our people out so much and had, several times, to drop whatever she is doing and come answer questions for any of us.”

Carpenter oversees the partnership for MTSU. “It has been an honor to work with the McGuire Restaurant Group and their employees on this educational partnership,” she said.

“Jonathan McGuire has a passion for helping his employees grow, which shows in his commitment to the partnership. There will be more and more success stories from people who may have never thought a college degree was possible for them.”

Johnson has big plans after earning his degree. His next goal is to become director of operations for McGuire when that position opens up. He’s also considering pursuing his master’s degree, something he would have never imagined doing before last year. “I’ve found that as I’ve gotten a little bit older, I value education more and take it much more seriously,” he said. “It’s helped me grow into a better manager and employee.”

