Middle Tennessee State University is evolving its relationship with Metro Nashville Police Department by committing to assist more officers in graduating with bachelor’s degrees.

Last fall, MTSU announced a new public safety concentration, specifically designed for currently working public safety professionals.

Dr. Rick Sluder, Dean of MTSU’s University College, said the program provides public safety officials with opportunities to acquire and enhance pivotal knowledge in key areas related to their work.

“This degree is focused on areas includingorganizational crisis communications, diversity in the workplace, ethical leadership, and leadership skills and development,” Dr. Sluder said. “Students will graduate from the program with the knowledge they need to be successful.”

Many of these students have experience, training and certifications that qualify them for Prior Learning Assessment credit. Through Prior Learning Assessment, or PLA, the program allows adult students to convert eligible prior work and training and certifications into college credit and use up to 48 credits toward electives. Students pay for the course but are not charged for the credits earned.

For Metro police, Assistant Chief of Police Dwayne Greene said the partnership with MTSU is helping his officers become better equipped, more well-rounded professionals.

“Those enrolled in this program have enjoyed their time in class,” Greene said. “We know the graduates of this program will serve as an inspiration to other officers who are looking to grow in their careers.”

The program features courses in management, sociology, communications and health. The public safety concentration is designed for those in law enforcement, public safety, first responders and other service professionals at the local, state and federal levels. Learn more about the program at www.mtsu.edu/programs/public-safety/