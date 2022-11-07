NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Meet this week’s adoptable pets featured on Local On 2! This week, we’re spotlighting the Maury County Animal Shelter and today’s spotlight goes to Miss Boston!

Miss Boston was an owner surrender sadly, as her previous owner had to be hospitalized and could not take care of her. Boston is 5 and a half years old, spayed and up to date on her vaccinations. She is microchipped and has been tested for heartwarm.

Boston is a beautiful sole, full of love and snuggles. She is a great companion, great at listening and going on walks. She enjoys snuggles and being talked to and she is a great listener. Boston is so kind and quiet, she would be perfect for any home looking to have a sweet down-to-earth pup!

Stop by and meet Miss Boston at the Maury County Animal Services today, at 1233 Mapleleash Avenue in Columbia. They’re open 12-5pm, seven day a week! More info about Miss Boston and fellow MCAS pets can be found on petfinder.com.

