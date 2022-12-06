NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)– Meet Jax, a three-year-old pit bull mix who has been at the shelter for 146 days. He was an owner surrender, just like Amigo, and after about 5 months is still looking for his new home!

Jax is a big sweetheart who loves to play in the yard or with a toy. He is well behaved and treat motivated. Jax isn’t a big fan of meeting strangers right away, but give him a little bit and he’ll warm up to new people quickly.

Jax is very friendly and does great on leashed walked and meeting new dogs. He can be selected, so the shelter asks anyone who wants to take him home to make sure he gets the chance to meet your pets beforehand. He also is not a big fan of young children, but older kids and adults he is comfortable around.

Jax is nuetured and up-to-date on all his vaccines. If you’re ready to ease Jax into a new home and give him all the love and playtime he is eager for, then stop by PAWS Rutherford County today!