NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Please meet Herbie, a two-year-old cat ready to be adopted! Herbie weighs 7 pounds and is a tripod. That’s right, he’s got three legs and super proud of it.

This handsome boy is a big love bug, enjoys curly up with his favorite human(s), and getting ear and shoulder scratches.

Herbie is currently a resident at Metro Animal Care and Control. Everyone at MACC loves this guy, but knows that he still needs to go to a welcoming home for him.

Want to learn more about him or bring him home? Visit our friends at MACC today in person or online!