NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)–Meet Amigo, a three-year-old pit bull mix. Amigo is PAWS’ longest resident staying for 167 days after an owner surrender about six months ago. The adoption facility says they believe he often gets overlooked because he is an active pup when they first see him in his kennel. However, once outside he is cool and collected and walks great on the leash.

Amigo is strong and playful, and full of adventure. He loves to explore outside and indoors, too. He isn’t too particular or crazy for treats, but does love the occasional peanut butter snack! He is an active guy and a good jumper so a tall fence would be recommended for him. He loves to run and play and would be an excellent buddy for staying active outside!

Amigo would be best suited with a family of older kids and/or adults. He may be a little selective so if you have other pets at your home, just ask to see if you can bring them to meet Amigo first before taking him home.

PAWS says it would be great for him to go to a home that is patient as he has been at the shelter for a while now and will need some training and guidance when adjusting to his new home. Amigo is bathroom trained, up to date on all current vaccines and is neutered.

To learn more about his adoption or fellow adoptable pets, visit PAWS Rutherford County!