NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Today, we are giving back to those experiencing homelessness here in Music City.

According to the Nashville Rescue Mission, factors that contribute to homelessness vary. From substance abuse to mental illness, job loss to domestic violence. But the mission provides emergency services like food, shelter and clothing to those in need.

“We are the the Nashville Rescue Mission kitchen – they say hope lives here,” said Bill Kroemer, a Nashville Rescue Mission volunteer.

“I don’t have a reason for why I volunteer, but it’s just the joy of knowing people’s stories. Knowing people’s stories, knowing that somewhere along the line I could have been in that position,” said Kroemer.

Kroemer has a passion for helping others and he sees first-hand the appreciation in others’ eyes when they are receiving support.

“The ability to talk to them and give them a smile, just to let them know that I really do care and try to encourage them to keep going with where they’re at,” said Kroemer.

You can volunteer in the kitchen, the warehouse, which is where one volunteer met Kevin while as a guest at the rescue mission.

“He’s said it’s all the volunteers in his life that really make a difference. It’s the volunteers that came in and dedicated their time, not knowing him from Adam, but pulling him up and helping him out in the ways that he needed at that time,” said Kaitlyn Wells, a volunteer. “It’s a humbling experience and a rewarding experience.”

But the assistance doesn’t stop there. The rescue mission has a Life Recovery Program that teaches participants how to make better life choices in crucial areas, such as financial planning, job preparedness, and transitional housing.

“Some make it, some have more difficult time, some need a second chance. And some even need a second chance at life even,” said Kroemer.

And sometimes those your helping help you in ways you couldn’t imagine.

“There’s a gentleman he’s helped me, because last year my wife passed away. And I know he’s been in prison, I know he’s been in drugs, and he and I have become quite good friends – matter of fact, he gave me this bracelet last week, just because of our friendship. During that time when my life he was always asking me how she was, giving me hugs, and he was in the program at the time, now he’s volunteering in the kitchen after he’s graduated,” said Kroemer.

“We can share and build each other up, take our minds off the negative, make it more positive, and just care about each other.”

