Overcrowded animal shelters in Middle and West Tennessee mean dogs and cats face being euthanized. But for nonprofit CASA Transport in Maury County, the focus is on preventing this from happening. On a weekly basis, volunteers take animals from overcrowded shelters in our area to reputable shelters in northern states where they can be quickly adopted.

Click here to learn more about CASA Transport and to donate to their mission.