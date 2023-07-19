NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Foster Family Assistance Network (FFAN) is a group that provides essential resources like clothing, food, and school supplies to foster families. Their mission is to create a community within that population, helping hundreds of families.

In Middle Tennessee alone, there are over 3,100 children in the Department of Children’s Services (DCS) foster care. Statewide, that number jumps to 8,333 children in DCS foster care.

According to a report from the State Commission on Children and Youth, Tennessee ranks number one in the nation for how often foster kids have to move to a different home. This means the need for items like clothing, car seats, and even a sense of community, is great.

In this week’s Local On 2 News 2 Gives Back, we hung out with some pretty cool kids—all either in the foster care system, children’s placement, or recently adopted. We got a chance to play with Legos and let the kids just be kids.

Laura built Legos and hung out with kids for an event with the Foster Families Assistance Network.

“In an environment like this, it allows them to go back to being children, and not the situation they’re in. If they want to talk, great, we will. We’ve got a couple that wanted to share their story yesterday, but they don’t have to — and they’re no judgment in here. They can do whatever they’d like to do, and it does bring them back to being children. Who doesn’t love building Legos right?” said Anthony Poteet, FFAN Executive Director.

The group is always looking for volunteers and items for donation. Below is a partial list of the items FFAN needs on a regular basis:

Car seats, strollers, pack-n-plays & other baby items.

Clothing. Any age, any gender. However, teenage boy clothing is in constant need.

Toys, furniture, and other household items

For more information on how to get involved with FFAN, click here.