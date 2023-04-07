Hey everyone! We have some exciting news! We’re teaming up with our friends at Hot 106.7 for “Taylor On 2,” so you can see the one and only Taylor Swift in concert!

Here’s how to win: Starting Monday, April 24th, listen to Hot 106.7 each morning from 8am-8:15am for the Secret Word of the Day. Then watch Local On 2 starting at 2pm that same day. When you see the cue to win, you’ll have 10 minutes to text that secret word to 8-2-4-7-4! Each day you play is another chance to win, so make sure you play daily through Friday, April 28th! It’s Taylor On 2…with Hot 106.7 and Local On 2! Good luck!

Official contest rules