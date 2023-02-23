NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)–Buying a home can be a stressful process: strategizing funds, building home equity, and navigating the home buying market. That’s why the LB Group realty group is teaming up with Team Cook mortgage lenders to help new home buyers plan their funds.

Team Cook is a lender group that provides loans for potential home buyers. Mortgage lender Anna Cook said the group will look at buyers’ long-term money goals when planning on buying a home.

“Our team looks at that as a wholistic approach and we make sure that we are not looking at one part of your finances but that we look at everything so you’re not just buying your first house, but looking at the final house in your future,” said Cook.

Cook said it is a totally new buyers market. One thing that is new is home equity and fair market value. Houses are being appraised 3% over listed value. Meaning, their home has built in equity and is worth more than when they bought the home.

The second trend Cook said she saw in her survey is that seller concessions makes a difference. On average, 2% of seller credit to closing costs or rate buydowns. On average, that saves a buyer $200-$300 a month.

The biggest trend Cook says is that 40% of her clients are first-time home buyers and 40% are second time home buyers.

“Knowledge is power and home buying is the number one way to build wealth in your family,” said Cook.

