NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)–Let’s talk about Gratitude! Science proves the two highest vibrations for humans are love & gratitude, so let’s discuss ways to stay in gratitude mode.

Larissa has a great practice such as keeping a Gratitude Jar by her bed, or saying a grateful or daily prayer that Laura does and with the Local On 2 crew.

Here are three ways I like to stay grateful, i.e. what I call the Gratitude Sandwich! Because, well who doesn’t love sandwiches.

3 Things, 3 Times a Day!