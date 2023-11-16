NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The holidays are almost here and if you’re looking for a bubbly, fun holiday spirit, Jennifer Lopez —yes, J. Lo—has the perfect beverage for you!

Delola is a spritz that comes in three flavors and is the first of its kind.

Delola Spritz (Credit: House of Delola)

Creators working with Lopez said, “It was such a fun time. We worked closely together on developing each flavor that was representative of what Jennifer likes to enjoy. Paloma Rosa made with premium tequila, grapefruit, and elderflower; Bella Berry made with premium vodka, fresh berries, lemon, and hibiscus; and L’Orange made with premium amaro, orange, and passionfruit.”

Delola’s Chief Mixologist joined Local On 2 to discuss the spirit and share several recipes to get you through the holiday season!

Delola Bella Berry Punch Two bottles of Delola Bella Berry Spritz Ice Lemon Cinnamon Sticks Apples



Delola with Holiday Garnish Delola Bella Berry – Garnish with 2 Cinnamon Sticks Delola Paloma Rosa – Garnish with Pomegranate seeds and Rosemary Sprigs Delola L’Orange – Garnish with an orange wheel To enjoy – Open a bottle of Delola, pour it over a full glass of ice, and garnish



