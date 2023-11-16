NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The holidays are almost here and if you’re looking for a bubbly, fun holiday spirit, Jennifer Lopez —yes, J. Lo—has the perfect beverage for you!

Delola is a spritz that comes in three flavors and is the first of its kind.

Delola Spritz (Credit: House of Delola)

Creators working with Lopez said, “It was such a fun time. We worked closely together on developing each flavor that was representative of what Jennifer likes to enjoy. Paloma Rosa made with premium tequila, grapefruit, and elderflower; Bella Berry made with premium vodka, fresh berries, lemon, and hibiscus; and L’Orange made with premium amaro, orange, and passionfruit.”

Delola’s Chief Mixologist joined Local On 2 to discuss the spirit and share several recipes to get you through the holiday season!

  • Delola Bella Berry Punch
    1. Two bottles of Delola Bella Berry Spritz
    2. Ice
    3. Lemon
    4. Cinnamon Sticks
    5. Apples
  • Delola with Holiday Garnish
    1. Delola Bella Berry – Garnish with 2 Cinnamon Sticks
    2. Delola Paloma Rosa – Garnish with Pomegranate seeds and Rosemary Sprigs
    3. Delola L’Orange – Garnish with an orange wheel
    4. To enjoy – Open a bottle of Delola, pour it over a full glass of ice, and garnish

📧 Get more content & exclusive deals from Local on 2 | Become a Local on 2 Insider

  • Delola for New Year’s Eve
    1. Delola Bella Berry – Garnish with lemon wheel
    2. Delola Paloma Rosa – Garnish with grapefruit, half-wheel
    3. Delola L’Orange – Garnish with orange wheel
    4. To enjoy – Open a bottle of Delola, pour it over a full glass of ice, and garnish, add edible glitter dusted over the top for some sparkle