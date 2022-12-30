NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)– Desserts and drinks, what more could you need! On Local On 2 this week, we talked with baker and restaurant entrepreneur, Ivey Childers, about her incredible local bakery and new tequila.

Childers opened her IveyCakes bakery in 2007, and has since baked for Country music legends, Alan Jackson, Dolly Parton, Carrie Underwood, and pop queen, Katy Perry.

She loves creating and that’s why the tequila mogul is stepping into the beverage industry with a brand new reposado coming out summer of 2023.

“One of the things I most loved about opening IveyCake bakery in 2007 was creating all of the recipes. I am excited to be the founder of an excellent tequila that will offer original cocktail recipes that can be made at home,” said Childers.

Her inspiration for starting Southbound Tequila came from her own experiences coming home after a long day at work and wanting to unwind with a great cocktail.

“I have been creating cocktails as far back as I have been creating cupcakes. The most awarded tequila distillery in Mexico is where Southbound tequila comes. I personally chose our tequila based on the fact that it mixes into cocktails wonderfully and sips smoothly,” said Childers.

And of those cocktails, she shared with Local On 2 viewers a delicious Double Upper Espresso Martini, made made with a Gratis Beer reduction and Southbound tequila. It also includes a “modified version of a French 75 normally made with gin but amazing with Southbound tequila” she says.

Check out her segment this Friday to learn how to make this cocktail. Visit Drinksouthbound.com or her Instagram page for more on her new tequila!