NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — When it comes to olive oil, not all oils are created equally. Shayna Terese Taylor of Shayna’s Kitchen stopped by Local On 2 to discuss what to look for to ensure quality and purity.

Taylor also put her skills to the test and created and shared her recipe for an olive oil cake.

Italian Style Citrus & Rosemary Olive Oil Cake

(Gluten & Refine Sugar-Free)

Ingredients:

2 1/4 cups Gluten Free flour Blend ** see attached recipe**

1 3/4 cups Monk Fruit sugar or coconut sugar

1 1/2 teaspoons Celtic salt

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1 1/3 cups Shayna’s Kitchen extra-virgin olive oil

1 1/4 cups almond milk or vegan milk of your choice

3 large organic eggs

Zest of 1 whole orange

1/4 cup fresh orange juice

1/4 cup Grand Marnier or ½ teaspoon orange extract

1/3 cup pine nuts

Two long rosemary tuffs (leaves removed) chopped

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Oil or butter in a 9” springform pan (at least 2” in height) OR a 10” round baking pan (also 2” in height). Line the bottom with a circle of parchment (grease the whole pan first, as it will help hold the parchment in place).

2. Whisk together GF flour, Monk fruit sugar, salt, baking soda, and baking powder. Set aside.

3. Whisk together olive oil, almond milk, eggs, orange zest, orange juice, and Grand Marnier.

4. Add the dry ingredients and whisk until completely smooth and combined.

5. Pour into prepared pan, top with pine nuts and rosemary, and bake for 1 hour or until the top is golden brown and a tester inserted in the center comes out clean. Let it cool in a pan for 30 minutes before running a thin knife or spatula around the sides to loosen, then turning it out onto a pan to cool completely for at least 2 hours or overnight.