NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville has experienced rapid economic growth as an “it” city in recent years.

“There’s a lot of excitement in the community about entrepreneurship. A lot of people have ideas. They want to start small businesses but sustaining them and having the capital to grow them is often a challenge,” said Latrisha Jemison, Regions Bank SVP Regional Community Development Manager.

Nonprofit Inner City Capital Connections, a leadership training program focused on helping businesses grow in under-resourced communities has seen that challenge and others across the county.

“Small business owners, particularly in under-resourced communities were devastated by the pandemic and they’ve been forced to rethink how they do business, or they just had to adapt and survive,” explained Diego Portillo Mazal, Inner City Capital Connections Director. “So, coming out of the pandemic, coming into a new reality this is the time when they most need that kind of push to think about their business.”

Here to give local businesses that push is Regions Bank. It recently brought together area business and civic leaders to announce ICCC’s commitment to Music City. The nonprofit will conduct its innovative one-day business development program in Nashville on September 20 which is geared at small business owners.

“This is a way for them to get really intense training to help them launch that vision and succeed,” said Jemison.

And Regions Bank is underwriting the program so it’s tuition-free.

Lee Blank, Regions Bank Marketing Executive Middle Tennessee added, “We have seen what ICCC has done in other communities to really bring inclusive prosperity throughout the community, and bringing it into Nashville brings jobs, brings capital investment, and all the things that benefit not only the businesses but our community at large.”

ICCC says bringing local business owners together to share ideas and create a think tank, is a vital component of its one-day event.

“Then we bring in professors from across the country who are teaching executive education but who know small business and they’re going to be here spending time talking about strategy, marketing, talent management, entrepreneurial finance,” said Mazal. “We cap it off with a panel of resource providers, whether that’s bankers or coaching partners.”

And after the one-day event, ICCC involvement continues with one-on-one webinar coaching and online exercises plus business owners can attend the ICCC annual conference in Miami in December—the total commitment for business owners over a six-month period, about 40 hours.

“Most of our business owners, their biggest obstacle to participating in the program is going to be, I’m too busy. And what I usually say to them as these are 40 hours well invested in your business. It’s not taking out of your business, it’s investing in your business,” says Mazal.

ICCC was founded by a Harvard University business professor in 2005. Its proud of its investment in communities.

“We have served almost 5,800 businesses and those businesses have created over 27,000 jobs that we can document. They’ve raised 2.4 billion dollars of capital. And they’re grown at an accelerated rate, on average about 141 percent since going through the program,” said Mazal.

Small business owner Theresa Carrington says it is an investment in the future. “So when we talk about the chamber, and Regions Bank and all the other partners that are involved in this program here today you are investing in the future of our city, you are investing in the future of our region, and I know I’ll leave here a stronger business owner and that means I am going to be able to grow my business and create more jobs than I do today.”

Space is limited for the event on Wednesday, September 20. Business owners can learn more about ICCC and the Nashville program here. Those who would like to participate can access the online application for the Nashville program here. ICCC will review applications and connect with qualified companies to discuss the next steps.