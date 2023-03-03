Friday

Morgan Wallen took to Twitter Thursday morning and announced a free show at Bridgestone for tonight. The only way to get tickets was to show up to Bridgestone and over 50,000 people showed up in under 2 hours. Hot 106.7 headed out there for the madness. Check out this madness!

Glow in the Park Season Kickoff at The Adventure Park at Nashville. Treetop platforms, high rope climbing courses, ziplines and more for the entire family!

Saturday

Bow Ties & Bling Mardi Gras Edition at Loews Vanderbilt Hotel. 2pm- 5pm. Enjoy an afternoon filled with hors d’oeuvres, cocktails & entertainment.

Lovefest at Jackalope Brewing Company – The Ranch. No Cover, cold Beer, food trucks & live music from 12pm-10pm.

Celebrate 50 years of Hip Hop at the Legendz of the Streetz Tour with Jeezy, Gucci Mane & Rick Ross at Bridgestone Arena, doors open at 7pm.

Joe Breezy with Rick Ross. Credit: Joe Breezy

Sunday

Billy Joel & Elton John Brunch with The Piano Men. City Winery Nashville. Brunch while singing along to Billy Joel and Elton John tunes? Absolutely! It all starts at 12pm!

Music News & Hot Gossip

Morgan Wallen just released his third album, “One Thing At A Time” today. It has 36 songs on it and we all expect it to break several streaming and sales records.

Nashville Music Fun Fact: Did you know that Nashville’s own, Miley Cyrus’ name wasn’t always Miley? Her birth name is Destiny and they nicknamed her ‘Smiley’ because she smiled so much! She loved the nickname so much, she changed her name to Miley, a shortened version of it, back in 2008. Here’s a pic of Miley and I hanging out at the MTV VMA’s in Vegas.

Joe Breezy with Miley Cyrus at the MTV VMA Awards in Las Vegas. Credit: Joe Breezy

Looks like Leonardo DiCaprio is dating another young model….and this one is from Tennessee! He was seen leaving a London hotspot with 21-year-old supermodel Josie Redman. He tried to disguise himself by wearing a baseball hat and a large coronavirus mask but joke’s on him and we know what he’s up to! Josie didn’t try to disguise herself at all and I’m checking around town to learn more about her! I’ll get some tea and report back!

Strong reports are coming in saying that Adele and sports agent Rich Paul are engaged. I heard they’re planning a wedding for this summer. The two went public with their relationship two years ago and last weekend, she was spotted wearing a large diamond ring on her wedding finger during her LAS VEGAS residency. Good luck to both of them and we’ll be checking the mail for our Local On 2 wedding invites!