NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — It’s a doctor’s office with the feel of a spa! It’s called Restoration Dermatology in Green Hills, and it’s a chance for you to turn back time, or at least, gain some confidence.

“At Restoration Dermatology, we provide the full lineup for your skincare needs,” said Dr. Vineet Mishra, M.D. “For example, we do everything from microneedling to chemical peels, lasers, intense pulse light, and we kind of blend it in a way that suits your skin, your goals, so every package is unique to the patient.”

Full-fledged dermatology practice. Seeing everyone from kids to adults. Whether it’s medical or surgical needs.

Dr. Mishra provides for all medical, surgical, or cosmetic dermatological needs. (Credit: Restoration Dermatology)

“I do skin exams, so we look for skin cancer,” Dr. Mishra said. “If there’s anything concerning, we’ll do a biopsy. That means we take a small sample and we send that to the pathologist. If it comes back as abnormal, then we’ll book you for an appointment, we’ll schedule your surgery, we’ll cut it out, we’ll make sure the margins are clear, and we’ll sew it back up. And that’s all done in-house in our practice here.”

They even help with cosmetic needs. They do Botox, fillers, microneedling, PRP, peels, and more — for patients of all skin types.

Restoration Dermatology has a full lineup of cosmetic needs. (Credit: Restoration Dermatology)

“One of the unique things about dermatology is that people can actually see the changes themselves. That’s powerful. That’s inspirational,” he said. “So for me, it’s a sense of empowerment, which is so gratifying.”

It all depends on the goal. For me, it was targeting brown spots, creepiness — even a little red spot on the nose that have been there for years.

📧 Get more content & exclusive deals from Local on 2 | Become a Local on 2 Insider →

“They actually get darker for the next two weeks and then microscopically shed and the spots just go away. The redness improves right then and there,” Dr. Mishra said. “That can really transform your skin to look more youthful, more rejuvenated because it helps to increase the collagen and the elastin content in the skin.”

Before After Before (left) you can see the little red spot on the end of Laura’s nose. After (right) the laser treatment, the spot was gone.

And it did – like magic, that red spot on my nose was gone!

“You can come in, walk out, and look great within a matter of a few hours,” he said.

Join Restoration Dermatology’s exclusive skincare party on July 18 from 3-7 p.m. They’re offering deals on skincare products, procedures, treatments, and Botox! Plus they’ll have food, drinks, and giveaways!

To sign up for the event, click here.