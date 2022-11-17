NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)–Need a delicious, French-Polynesian dish to try at home? Look no further because Edit Hendersonville, a local restaurant is sharing a customer favorite.

Chef Brandon Frohne joined Local On 2 to walk us through how to make their Duck Chow Mein Baguette dish and talk more about what to expect at their restaurant, including a butter candle and bread dish, what?!

We are hooked and can’t wait to make our reservations! Check out their baguette recipe below and don’t forget to make your reservations online at edithendersonville.com.

Duck Chow Mein Baguette: (serves 1)

1 French Baguette

2 tbsp Sesame Oil

½ cup Chow Mein Noodles

½ cup Napa cabbage

¼ cup Shredded Carrot

¼ cup Duck Confit

¼ cup Chopped Scallions

½ cup Chow Mein Sauce

Procedure: