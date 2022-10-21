NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Sherri Holzer joins Local On 2 to talk about her cookbook and online resources for cooking inspiration and pickleball! That’s right, Holzer is a big pickleball fan and she loves working with anyone who lives an active lifestyle or not.
Food was a big part of her upbringing in Greece, so Holzer loves inspiring others to try new things, but also learn how to create simple and delicious dishes.
Want to try a recipe of hers? Check out her Crispy Butternut Squash Tacos!
Ingredients:
Taco Ingredients
- 8 taco size tortillas
- 2 poblano peppers
- 3 shallot, halved
- 4 garlic clove, skin-on, for roasting, or cut top off a whole bulb, drizzle with oil, wrap in foil
- 1/2 butternut squash, peeled, seeded, cut into 1-inch cubes or about 2 cups pre-cut
- 1 tbsp ground flax seed
- 1/4 cup unsweetened almond milk
- 3/4 cup panko breadcrumbs
- 1/4 cup hemp seeds
- 2 tsp chili powder
- 1 tsp onion powder
- 1/2 tsp sea salt
- extra virgin olive oil, for drizzling
- 1 avocado, diced
- 1/2 cup cilantro
- 1 lime, sliced
- 1 sliced jalapeno
- 3 cups shredded green cabbage
Poblano Sauce and Cabbage Ingredients
Ingredients
- 1/2 cup avocado oil mayonnaise
- 1/2 cup cilantro, leaves and stems
- 3 tsp lime juice
- 1/2 tsp sea salt
- 1/2 tsp fresh ground black pepper, to taste
- 1 whole roasted poblano
- 3 roasted garlic cloves
- 1 roasted shallot
For more instructions, check out IAmSimplySherri.com!