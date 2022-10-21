NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Sherri Holzer joins Local On 2 to talk about her cookbook and online resources for cooking inspiration and pickleball! That’s right, Holzer is a big pickleball fan and she loves working with anyone who lives an active lifestyle or not.

Food was a big part of her upbringing in Greece, so Holzer loves inspiring others to try new things, but also learn how to create simple and delicious dishes.

Want to try a recipe of hers? Check out her Crispy Butternut Squash Tacos!

Ingredients:

Taco Ingredients

  • 8 taco size tortillas
  • poblano peppers
  • 3 shallot, halved
  • 4 garlic clove, skin-on, for roasting, or cut top off a whole bulb, drizzle with oil, wrap in foil
  • 1/2 butternut squash, peeled, seeded, cut into 1-inch cubes or about 2 cups pre-cut
  • 1 tbsp ground flax seed
  • 1/4 cup unsweetened almond milk
  • 3/4 cup panko breadcrumbs
  • 1/4 cup hemp seeds
  • 2 tsp chili powder
  • 1 tsp onion powder
  • 1/2 tsp sea salt
  • extra virgin olive oil, for drizzling
  • avocado, diced
  • 1/2 cup cilantro
  • 1 lime, sliced
  • 1 sliced jalapeno
  • 3 cups shredded green cabbage

Poblano Sauce and Cabbage Ingredients

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup avocado oil mayonnaise
  • 1/2 cup cilantro, leaves and stems
  • 3 tsp lime juice
  • 1/2 tsp sea salt
  • 1/2 tsp fresh ground black pepper, to taste
  • 1 whole roasted poblano
  • 3 roasted garlic cloves
  • 1 roasted shallot

For more instructions, check out IAmSimplySherri.com!