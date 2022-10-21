NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Sherri Holzer joins Local On 2 to talk about her cookbook and online resources for cooking inspiration and pickleball! That’s right, Holzer is a big pickleball fan and she loves working with anyone who lives an active lifestyle or not.

Food was a big part of her upbringing in Greece, so Holzer loves inspiring others to try new things, but also learn how to create simple and delicious dishes.

Want to try a recipe of hers? Check out her Crispy Butternut Squash Tacos!

Ingredients:

Taco Ingredients

8 taco size tortillas

poblano peppers 3 shallot, halved

4 garlic clove, skin-on, for roasting, or cut top off a whole bulb, drizzle with oil, wrap in foil

1/2 butternut squash, peeled, seeded, cut into 1-inch cubes or about 2 cups pre-cut

ground flax seed 1/4 cup unsweetened almond milk

unsweetened almond milk 3/4 cup panko breadcrumbs

panko breadcrumbs 1/4 cup hemp seeds

hemp seeds 2 tsp chili powder

chili powder 1 tsp onion powder

onion powder 1/2 tsp sea salt

extra virgin olive oil, for drizzling

1 avocado, diced

avocado, diced 1/2 cup cilantro

cilantro 1 lime, sliced

lime, sliced 1 sliced jalapeno

sliced jalapeno 3 cups shredded green cabbage

Poblano Sauce and Cabbage Ingredients

Ingredients

1/2 cup avocado oil mayonnaise

avocado oil mayonnaise 1/2 cup cilantro, leaves and stems

cilantro, leaves and stems 3 tsp lime juice

lime juice 1/2 tsp sea salt

sea salt 1/2 tsp fresh ground black pepper, to taste

fresh ground black pepper, to taste 1 whole roasted poblano

roasted poblano 3 roasted garlic cloves

garlic cloves 1 roasted shallot

For more instructions, check out IAmSimplySherri.com!