NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The holidays are here! Nashville’s Liquor Lab wants to lift your spirits with a few festive cocktails.

Liquor Lab is a hands-on, interactive craft beer, wine, spirits, and cocktail event space where guests can experience custom beverages. They joined Local On 2 on Friday to share some holiday drink recipes.

Hot Apple Cider (can be batched as a punch as well)

  • 3 oz Apple Cider
  • 1.5 oz Spiced Rum (Non-Alcoholic Sub: Chai Tea)
  • 1.5 oz Cranberry Juice
  • Cinnamon Sticks
  • Orange

Apple Grove Highball

  • 1.5 oz Gin (Substitute: Green Tea or a botanical forward Non-Alcoholic alternative such as Seed Lip)
  • .75 oz Lemon Juice
  • .75 Apple Cider Syrup
  • 2 Dash Aromatic Bitters
  • Ginger Beer

Woodland Whisper

  • 1.5 oz Tequila Reposado (Substitute: Black Tea)
  • .75 oz Lemon Juice
  • .75 oz Blackberry Sage Syrup
  • 1-2 Dashes Orange Bitters

Pumpkin Spiced Old Fashioned

  • 1.5 oz chai-infused whiskey
  • .25 oz vanilla Demerara syrup
  • 2 Dashes Aromatic Bitters
  • 1 Dash Orange Bitters
  • Orange Peel