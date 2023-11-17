NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The holidays are here! Nashville’s Liquor Lab wants to lift your spirits with a few festive cocktails.

Liquor Lab is a hands-on, interactive craft beer, wine, spirits, and cocktail event space where guests can experience custom beverages. They joined Local On 2 on Friday to share some holiday drink recipes.

Hot Apple Cider (can be batched as a punch as well)

3 oz Apple Cider

1.5 oz Spiced Rum (Non-Alcoholic Sub: Chai Tea)

1.5 oz Cranberry Juice

Cinnamon Sticks

Orange

Apple Grove Highball

1.5 oz Gin (Substitute: Green Tea or a botanical forward Non-Alcoholic alternative such as Seed Lip)

.75 oz Lemon Juice

.75 Apple Cider Syrup

2 Dash Aromatic Bitters

Ginger Beer

Woodland Whisper

1.5 oz Tequila Reposado (Substitute: Black Tea)

.75 oz Lemon Juice

.75 oz Blackberry Sage Syrup

1-2 Dashes Orange Bitters

Pumpkin Spiced Old Fashioned