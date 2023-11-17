NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The holidays are here! Nashville’s Liquor Lab wants to lift your spirits with a few festive cocktails.
Liquor Lab is a hands-on, interactive craft beer, wine, spirits, and cocktail event space where guests can experience custom beverages. They joined Local On 2 on Friday to share some holiday drink recipes.
Hot Apple Cider (can be batched as a punch as well)
- 3 oz Apple Cider
- 1.5 oz Spiced Rum (Non-Alcoholic Sub: Chai Tea)
- 1.5 oz Cranberry Juice
- Cinnamon Sticks
- Orange
Apple Grove Highball
- 1.5 oz Gin (Substitute: Green Tea or a botanical forward Non-Alcoholic alternative such as Seed Lip)
- .75 oz Lemon Juice
- .75 Apple Cider Syrup
- 2 Dash Aromatic Bitters
- Ginger Beer
Woodland Whisper
- 1.5 oz Tequila Reposado (Substitute: Black Tea)
- .75 oz Lemon Juice
- .75 oz Blackberry Sage Syrup
- 1-2 Dashes Orange Bitters
Pumpkin Spiced Old Fashioned
- 1.5 oz chai-infused whiskey
- .25 oz vanilla Demerara syrup
- 2 Dashes Aromatic Bitters
- 1 Dash Orange Bitters
- Orange Peel